Hospitality dealt 'another blow' with earlier closing time

The hospitality industry has said an earlier closing time for pubs and nightclubs is yet “another blow” to the industry and has demanded assurances there will be substantial supports for those impacted.

Just weeks after nightclubs reopened, the Government has introduced a new closing time of midnight from this Thursday for clubs, pubs and restaurants.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) said supports for businesses must be introduced with immediate effect.

DJ and broadcaster Kate Brennan-Harding has a gig booked for later this week that is meant to take place until 2am.

Following the announcement, she remains unsure whether this or any of her other gigs over the busy Christmas period will go ahead.

She said the Government was not alleviating the “worries and concerns” of those who are without their income because of the changes.

DJ Kate Brennan-Harding has called for the reinstatement of the PUP.

Realistically, she said, people will not attend nightclubs before midnight.

“I have no PUP [Pandemic Unemployment Payment]. I can’t sign back onto the PUP. I have no steady income.”

She has called for the reinstatement of the payment, which closed to new entrants in July, “sooner rather than later”.

“We need that support and that security because I can tell you now, the mental health and the mental anxiety around consistently having your security removed from you is one thing but coming into winter, higher energy costs… the capacity of trying to deal with that is also huge."

While aware of the need to reduce case numbers, she said there does not seem to be any “genuine forward planning” from the Government.

Paul Montogomery of Clancy’s Bar and Conway’s Yard in Cork City said the new closing time is “not surprising” given the current daily case numbers of Covid-19.

“I think it is 100% understandable based on what is going on and we’re going to have to do our part to try and stem the flow,” he said.

He described the change to an earlier closing time as “another blow” to the industry, adding there was no doubt the most profitable part of their business is the late-night trade.

“We need that to survive,” he said. “But if we have to row back, we row back."

For John Styles, general manager of Reardens Group in Cork City, which has a number of venues including the popular late-night venue, the Secret Garden, the closing time is “disappointing”.

However, he said there is a sense of relief that they can keep their doors open.

“It’s just disappointing again for everybody who has been ramping up with staff and security and people with ticketing systems,” he said.

However, if the new closing time had been 11pm or 10pm, it would have been “very difficult”, he admitted.

Jack Costello of the Locke Bar in Limerick City said they had a 'huge amount' of cancellations for Christmas parties over the past 10 days. Picture. Brian Arthur

Jack Costello of the Locke Bar in Limerick City also noted the importance of keeping their doors open.

Mr Costello said they had a “huge amount” of cancellations for Christmas parties over the past 10 days.

“People are definitely more cautious.”

While they will also be missing out on trading hours, he said the biggest fear was another closure.

“Last year, we closed on Christmas Eve 3pm and we were locked down for five months so in any way if we can avoid that and stay open over the Christmas – that’s the biggest thing,” he said.

“That’s just the worst thing that would happen – if they closed hospitality again.”