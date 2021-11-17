More than 50 water supplies in need of repair

More than 50 water supplies around the country now require repair and restoration, giving "cause for alarm", according to an independent body overseeing water infrastructure progress.

In its latest assessment of Irish Water and progress made in rectifying creaking infrastructure from decades of underinvestment, the independent Water Advisory Board (WAB) said the number of water supplies on the remedial action list is now at 53, an increase of five since its last quarterly report during the summer.

It pointed to two incidents that it described as significant in recent months.

Ballymore Eustace, the largest drinking water treatment plant in the country, serving approximately 877,000 consumers across Kildare, Meath, and Dublin city and county, had a mechanical pump failure that took a number of hours to fix, as well as an issue with the chlorine dosing system.

On September 1, Irish Water informed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of an alum dosing incident at the plant, which occurred 12 days earlier, but had only come to Irish Water’s attention the previous day.

Elsewhere, the Gorey Creagh water treatment plant that serves 7,241 consumers in Wexford, saw inadequately disinfected water enter the supply from the Creagh Water Treatment plant from August 19 to 24, but the EPA was only informed by Irish Water seven days after it started.

The root cause was a power failure on the evening of August 19, which caused the chlorine pump to fail and compromised the disinfection system at the plant.

The EPA conducted an audit on each incident, which identified Irish Water’s failings in managerial oversight in delivering their role to supply safe and secure drinking water from Ballymore Eustace and Gorey, the WAB said in its report.

The WAB also said it is "alarmed at the length of the boil water notices", with the last seven quarterly reports noting long-term notices, or ones in place for more than 30 days.

In response, Irish Water said the building, repair, and upgrading of its water treatment plants, wastewater treatment plants, water and sewer networks will require a multi-billion euro investment programme over many years.

Niall Gleeson, managing director of Irish Water, said: “Despite a range of challenges, including historic under-investment in water and wastewater infrastructure, Irish Water is making significant progress.

"Continued investment saw over half a million customers removed from at-risk water supplies, major infrastructure projects delivered, over 99% of our drinking water was compliant with regulations."

Irish Water has reduced raw sewage discharges nationally by over 60%, he said.

Construction on eight 14 locations where raw sewage has been entering the sea for decades is due to start by the end of this year, and eight more in 2022, according to Mr Gleeson.

"We have seen important milestones in this area in recent months with the completion of the Cork Lower Harbour Main Drainage Project and the start of construction on the long-awaited Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant in Co Wicklow," he added.