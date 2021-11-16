Half of driving test invites not used 

Almost half of the people who were invited to book a driving test did not use the invite within the 10 days it was active.

New figures from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have found that as of November 7, there were 64,500 people eligible and waiting to sit their driving test.

Of those, 31,200 had been sent an invitation to book their test but had not used that invite within the 10 days it remained active.

Eligible learner drivers must apply online to book a driving test.

If no suitable test dates are available at a person's chosen centre, they can request to be placed on the waiting list.

When new driving test slots become available, a booking invitation will be emailed.

A learner driver has 10 days to book the test, otherwise the invitation will expire and they will not be able to make a booking.

The RSA confirmed that on top of those waiting to sit their driving test, a further 12,100 had already booked their test date. Another 4,500 had a current active booking invitation.

Some 28,100 had applied for their test but were not yet eligible to sit it.

To sit the test, a driver must have had a learner permit for at least six months and completed their 'essential driver training' — 12 lessons with an approved instructor.

Backlog still considerable

The figures reveal the backlog in driving test wait times is still considerable. In June, more than 96,000 people were still awaiting their driving tests.

After a request for a breakdown of wait times, the RSA said the waiting time for a test “is different for each individual customer depending on where they are in their learning to drive journey”.

The RSA has developed a driving test waiting time estimator to offer learner drivers “an estimated invitation date that is personal to them and also provides estimated invitation dates for a new customer who is eligible and applying today at a test centre level”.

Earlier this year, essential workers were being prioritised for the driving test but that has changed to only “critical frontline workers”.

“As the definition of an ‘essential worker’ has broadened significantly since the reopening of society, only critical frontline workers who need to drive as part of their role are being prioritised for tests," the RSA told the Irish Examiner.

“All others are being invited to book their test when we reach them in the queue ordered by who has been eligible and waiting the longest in their test centre of choice.”

Meanwhile, Labour TD Seán Sherlock raised concerns that some temporary testers were going to be let go, but the RSA said new contracts were being offered.

The RSA said 17 testers who were due to exit in December 2021 and March 2022 are all being offered an extension.

At present, there are 165 testers in the RSA, with 94 permanent and 71 temporary.

There are also 11 supervisors and all are permanent except for five, who are temporarily in a supervisory role.

Mr Sherlock told the Irish Examiner: "We have information that the contracts are being extended but I don’t understand why there isn't a new permanent cohort of driver testers, given the demand for tests — both theory and practical.

“It's a symptom of Government through agencies like the RSA, absolving themselves of responsibility, to ensure contracts are permanent and pensionable."