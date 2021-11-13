Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault in Longford 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Co Longford that saw a male in his late teens suffer serious head injuries.
The assault occurred on Main Street, Ballymahon Co Longford at approximately 3:20am on Saturday 13 November.
A male aged in his late teens suffered serious head injuries and was removed by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital for treatment.
Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Main Street Ballymahon area between 2:00am and 4:00am on the 13 November to come forward.
They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.