Two quadruplets, 21 triplets, and a thousand twins – the CSO's year in numbers 

There were two sets of quadruplets and 21 sets of triplets born in Ireland in 2019, while the number of twins being born remains high, according to data published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In its latest vital statistics bulletin, the CSO said the number of births in Ireland continues to fall.

Since 2009, the peak year so far for births this century, the number of births has fallen by 21.5%. The number of births in 2019 was also 2.8% down on the previous year.

In 2019, there were 59,294 live births recorded in Ireland — 30,271 males and 29,023 females.

The average age of mothers who gave birth in 2019 was 33.1 years, while the proportion of mothers under the age of 30 is falling. In 2009, 38.8% of all new mothers were under the age of 30. In 2019, that figure was just 26.2%. There were 858 births to teenage mothers in 2019, which is a decrease from 2,249 in 2009.

First-time mothers accounted for 38.8% of births in 2019, with 34.8% of mothers having their second child. And 3.1% of mothers were giving birth to their fifth child or more.

Over the past 20 years, the rate of twins being born has increased significantly. In 1999, the twinning rate was 13.7 per 1,000 maternities. In 2019, it was 18.2.

In all, 1,058 sets of twins were born in 2019.

In 2019, 61.8% of births occurred within a marriage or civil partnership, a slight decrease on the previous year. The lowest ever number of births outside marriage (1.6%) was recorded in 1959.

Cancer the biggest cause of death

Separately, the CSO reported 31,184 deaths in Ireland in 2019. Cancer was the biggest cause of death, recorded in 30.7% of deaths.

Next highest was diseases of the circulatory system, which accounted for 28.6% of all deaths, while diseases of the respiratory system were responsible 12.6% of all deaths.

Dementia or Alzheimer’s disease accounted for 7.7% of all deaths. Of these, almost two-thirds were female.

A total of 390 people died by suicide in 2019, which represented 1.3% of all deaths. Over three-quarters of these were males.

There were 167 deaths of infants aged less than one year reported in 2019, giving an infant mortality rate of 2.8 deaths per 1,000 live births.

The CSO's Carol Anne Hennessy said: “There were 128 neonatal deaths registered in 2019, a neonatal mortality rate of 2.2 deaths per 1,000 live births. Almost two fifths (38.3%) of all infant deaths occurred within the first day of birth, while 56.9% occurred within the first week.”