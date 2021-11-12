Three in hospital after River Liffey rescue

Three people are receiving treatment in hospital after they were rescued from Dublin's River Liffey.
Shortly before 5pm yesterday evening, a man was seen in the water at Wellington Quay.
Two people then entered the river to help.
Dublin Fire Brigade arrived on the scene after numerous 999 calls were received.
One person was rescued by the Dublin Fire Brigade boat while the two others were helped to safety from the quay side.
All three were taken to hospital but none of them sustained life threatening injuries.