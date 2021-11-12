HSE sued 212 times in three years over assessments for children with disabilities

The HSE was sued over 200 times in the space of three years in relation to needs assessments for children with disabilities.

Latest figures show over 3,600 assessments are overdue completion.

An 'assessment of need' allows a child to be diagnosed with a disability and then apply for the care they need.

The assessment can be applied for by a parent or legal guardian and it holds a legal timeframe.

"Once an assessment of need has been applied for the assessment needs to have begun within three months," said Fiona Ferris, Deputy Chief Executive of autism charity As I Am.

"It needs to have been completed within a further three months."

New Freedom of Information figures show 212 legal actions were taken against the HSE between 2018 and 2020 in relation to these assessments.

The HSE's legal costs in these cases were nearly €701,000.

Ms Ferris said it is very disappointing parents have to go down this route.

"If you have a child who is autistic or if you have a child who is displaying any kind of additional needs above and beyond their peers, everything is a fight.

"This is just another fight that they have to go through to get what their child is entitled to by law."

Minister for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte, recently promised to clear the waiting lists for assessments of need within the next year.