Family of missing 16-year-old concerned for her welfare

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Longford.

Louise Little, 16, has been missing from Edgeworthstown since Friday, November 5.

She was last seen at approximately 10.30pm when she left home.

Gardaí and Louise's family are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being around 5'4" with a slim build, long black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Louise was wearing a black jacket, white top, black tracksuit bottoms and black boots.

It is believed that Louise may be in the Ballinasloe area of Co Galway.

Anyone with information on Louise's whereabouts are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.