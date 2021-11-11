Family of missing 16-year-old concerned for her welfare

Family of missing 16-year-old concerned for her welfare

Have you seen Louise Little?

Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 22:52
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Longford.

Louise Little, 16, has been missing from Edgeworthstown since Friday, November 5.

She was last seen at approximately 10.30pm when she left home.

Gardaí and Louise's family are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being around 5'4" with a slim build, long black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Louise was wearing a black jacket, white top, black tracksuit bottoms and black boots.

It is believed that Louise may be in the Ballinasloe area of Co Galway.

Anyone with information on Louise's whereabouts are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

'Violent movements' in worsening sea conditions may have contributed to death of Galway fisherman 'Violent movements' in worsening sea conditions may have contributed to death of Galway fisherman
Covid Media Briefing Wednesday 20th October 2021 Nphet to recommend return to working from home
Covid-19 media briefing 3,680 new cases confirmed with 543 Covid patients in hospital 
Missing people
Family of missing 16-year-old concerned for her welfare

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 32, missing from Galway

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices