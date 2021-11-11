Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 32, missing from Galway

Gardaí have appealed for help in locating a 32-year-old missing from Galway.

Stephen Cunningham has been missing from Ballybrit since Tuesday, November 2.

He was last seen on that date at approximately 11am in Galway city.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Stephen is described as being approximately 6'2" in height with a thin build.

He has sandy/blond hair and may have a beard and blue eyes.

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time he went missing. It is believed that Stephen may be in the Maam Cross/Clifden area of Galway.

Anyone with information on Stephen's whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.