'Our health system alone cannot get us out of this': HSE chief urges public to help reduce virus spread

The HSE’s director general Paul Reid has said that no health system in the world could cope with one third of its bed capacity being taken up with Covid-19 patients.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Mr Reid said that better resourced health systems elsewhere in Europe were also under pressure.

It was now up to the public to control the situation through collective individual actions, he said.

Nearly one third of ICU beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients, with a further 250 on advanced respiratory support on non-invasive ventilators, he explained.

Today’s figure of 551 Covid patients in hospitals was up 20% in one week, he said.

There had also been an increase in seasonal and respiratory viruses while emergency departments had experienced a 20% increase on pre-pandemic levels.

Hospitals were under significant strain, but outbreaks in nursing homes and congregated settings were down and this was probably due to the booster scheme.

There were 4,400 HSE staff off work because of Covid which was putting extra pressure on the system.

The rollout of the booster scheme to healthcare workers would hopefully alleviate this pressure, said Mr Reid.

When asked about the Winter Plan, Mr Reid said it would be published “very shortly” possibly next week.

“We are just finalising the budget so it is very imminent.”

Aspects of the Winter Plan would include a range of initiatives such as increased access for GPs to diagnostic equipment, a greater role for the ambulance service, community intervention teams and access in emergency departments to diagnostic equipment to allow for triaging.

Mr Reid also defended the contact tracing system.

He said that 184,000 laboratory tests had been completed last week, an average of 20,000 per day with 25,000 completed in one day.

There was strong public support in the form of responses to the automated text system for listing close contacts.

The health system was not just about testing and tracing or vaccinations, he said, boosters would help, but it was important that people help in the form of their actions - that could have a huge impact.

“Our health system alone cannot get us out of this.”

On the issue of consultants and the controversial contract revealed recently, Mr Reid said that at present consultants were being interviewed on the basis of existing contracts.

The aim for the HSE was to recruit more consultants.

HSE teams are at present assessing the most appropriate use of antigen tests in school settings, he said.

“We will be presenting options to the Minister next week on areas where it can add value.”

The booster campaign was making good progress with the over 80s cohort likely to be completed in the next week while the over 60s campaign had commenced at vaccination centres.

“We really need to relieve pressure on the health system.

"Boosters will be part of it, test and trace will be part of it, but we really all need to play our part in reducing the virus in circulation.”