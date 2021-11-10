Mary Robinson: Some of the leaders who could do most are not in crisis mode

Former Irish president Mary Robinson has urged world leaders to do more to get global warming down, saying some are not in “crisis mode”.

The Chair of The Elders told leaders that the climate crisis is happening “on your watch”.

On Wednesday, an update from the Climate Action Tracker initiative warned that the world is heading for at least 2.4C of global warming with the climate action countries have pledged to take in the next decade.

The globally agreed goal is to try to limit warming to 1.5C to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change.

A special report by the UN’s climate science body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in 2018, found that limiting temperature rises to 1.5C will make a difference.

It found a 2C rise would lead to more heatwaves, extreme rainstorms, water shortages and drought, greater economic losses and lower crop yields, higher sea levels and greater damage to nature.

An emotional Mary Robinson, Chair of @TheElders and former President of Ireland slams leaders for not being in crisis mode and blames Saudi Arabia for blocking @skynews #COP26 Today will be very important. pic.twitter.com/BxEcXzGptg — Samantha Washington (@skynewsSam) November 10, 2021

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Robinson said: “We are literally talking about having a safe future.

“The Elders are pressing the leaders [to] understand. You can’t negotiate with science. You can’t talk about a glass being half full.

“We have to get it [global warming] down. We have to be on track for 1.5C and it is doable.”

'Fossil fuel mode'

Ms Robinson also hit out at some leaders and countries for not doing enough.

“Leaders of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, the poorest countries, yes they are in crisis mode,” she said.

“Unfortunately, I’m afraid, some of the leaders who could do most are not in crisis mode.”

She said countries not doing enough should be called out, saying China and Russia could do more and that it was pity they were not at the climate summit.

She also hit out at Brazil and Australia, saying the latter is “a wealthy country” that is “still in fossil fuel mode and not crisis mode”.

Ms Robinson also accused Saudi Arabia of playing “dirty games”.

The country has been accused of blocking progress at the climate summit, with Ms Robinson claiming the country has “taken language out of a lot of the text”.

Saudi Arabia has denied the claims.

Ms Robinson said that if the world is heading for 2.4C, the EU and US need to “get real”.

“Make it personal. Think of your children and grandchildren if that will motivate you into crisis mode.”