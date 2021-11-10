Progression rates from alternative education almost the same as mainstream schooling

A new study has found that the majority of students in seven alternative education programmes for learners outside the mainstream system had significant success in progressing their education.

Across a three-year period, the average progression rates of students amounted to 80% between January 2018 to July 2020, reaching in excess of 90% for some projects.

In most cases, people in these projects had significant success in progressing their education and is comparable with the completion rates of those within the mainstream system, according to the report's authors.

Cork Life Centre is among the group of alternative programmes included in the study, which was carried out by the UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre in NUI Galway.

The report focused on projects awarded funding under Rethink Ireland’s €7.5m Education Fund, 2017-2020. This included An Cosán VCC, iScoil, Trinity Centre for People with Intellectual Disabilities, Aspire2, Citywise Fast Track Academy, Cork Life Centre, and Trinity Access 21.

It also found that the total Social Return on Investment value generated for project beneficiaries was just over €68m with a total cost of €7.7m for the seven awarded projects over three years.

“For every one euro invested in the seven projects, €9 of social value was created.”

A formal review by the Department of Education into alternative education has been delayed for a number of years.

The NUI Galway research team, led by Dr Cormac Forkan, has recommended that the Department of Education formally recognise alternative education provision as educational providers in “their own right” and fund them in the same way as the formal education system.

It has also recommended the creation of a forum for mainstream and alternative education providers to exchange evidence-based knowledge.

Dr Forkan said the study allowed the team “to look inside the ‘black box’ of how these projects support learners.

“This model shows how the projects developed and implemented innovative approaches, called ‘actions’ to address various areas of the five strategic goals in the Action Plan 2016–2019," he said.

"We found that progression is, of course, about participants moving along Levels 3 to 6 of the QQI framework of qualifications and achieving ‘hard outcomes'.

"However, our data and subsequent model shows that it is also about their personal transformation and development of their ‘soft outcomes’, like increased independence, maturity, increased self-confidence, and a more positive future outlook.”

Martina von Richter, of Rethink Ireland, said: “Every young person should be supported to reach their full potential and the evaluation demonstrates clearly the need for substantial change in Ireland.

"The alternative education sector in Ireland needs to be recognised and supported by the government, and integrated into the mainstream education sector so that all learners have the opportunity to benefit from them."