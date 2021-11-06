Eamon Ryan cancels Cop26 trip following positive Covid test

Green Party leader and Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan will not be travelling to Cop26 tomorrow as planned, after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Taoiseach Micheàl Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have been informed of his positive test.

Mr Ryan is reportedly not experiencing any symptoms and was present at major press conferences and Dáil sittings this week as well as Cabinet and other Cabinet sub committees.

It has been confirmed that Minister Ryan gave a speech earlier today at a Think In event for Green Party councillors in the Ashling Hotel in Dublin. Meeting attendees were told they are not close contacts

This evening, a spokesperson for Minister Ryan said: “Minister Ryan had a precautionary PCR test on Friday, as recommended by the Cop26 organisers, (though not mandatory), for those travelling to Glasgow.

"He was not symptomatic and therefore did not need to self isolate or restrict his movements while waiting for the test result.

"Mr Ryan has followed HSE protocols since he received his test result, has completed contact tracing, is not experiencing symptoms and is currently self-isolating.”

Green councillors gathering together in Dublin for our think in. There are now more than fifty of us across the island. I can remember a time when I was the only Green councillor outside The Pale. pic.twitter.com/aJ9HKYQfrh — Cllr. Dan Boyle (@sendboyle) November 6, 2021

The Taoiseach, who was not officially deemed a close contact of Minister Ryan, has tested negative for Covid-19, following an antigen test this evening, it has been confirmed.

Mr Martin also reportedly tested negative after taking a PCR test on return from the Cop26 event in Glasgow.

It is not yet clear if any other ministers have to be tested given potential close contacts with Mr Ryan.

It is understood that the Cabinet are not deemed as close contacts.

Mr Ryan was to lead a delegation to Glasgow but tested positive after taking a precautionary PCR test on Friday.

Confirming his positive status, a statement from his department said: "Minister Ryan is not experiencing symptoms but is self-isolating. He took a precautionary PCR test yesterday (Friday), as recommended by the organisers of Cop26 prior to travel, and received the result today (Saturday)."

Mr Ryan advised the HSE of his close contacts, including those encountered in the 24 hours before the test.

This is the requirement for those who have a positive result, but who are not experiencing symptoms. He has also advised the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and the Secretary to the Government.

His spokesperson said the National Climate Delegation will continue its efforts to secure meaningful progress at Cop26 through membership of the EU and as a new signatory to the High Ambition Coalition, which works to ensure the delivery of ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).