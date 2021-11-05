At a glance: What is included in the new Climate Action Plan?

The Government has published its revised climate action plan to reduce the country’s carbon emissions by 51% by the end of the decade.
It has set out a plan of how every sector in Ireland will play its part in cutting emissions.
An increase of renewable electricity by up to 80%, with a mix from offshore and onshore wind and solar power.
Further measures include increased electricity storage, the deployment of zero-emissions gas and the production of hydrogen for use in other industries.
Cut electricity use of between 62 and 81%, relative to 2018 levels.
Transport will see an acceleration of the electrification of road transport, the use of biofuels and a shift to transport modes with lower energy consumption, including walking, cycling, active and public transport.
Further measures will include a “modal shift” to reduce the overall fossil-fuelled distance undertaken by car by 10%.
Reaching 845,000 electric vehicles by 2030.
Reaching 95,000 zero-emissions vans and 3,500 zero-emissions HGVs by 2030
Replacements for bus and rail to be serviced “green” including 1,500 electric vehicle buses and expanded electrified rail services by 2030.
Scale up retrofitting and the rollout of district heating in cities and the ramping up of zero-emissions heating in commercial buildings.
Retrofitting 500,000 homes by 2030.
Reducing emissions from public sector buildings by 50%
Reducing agriculture emissions by up to 30% by 2030
Reducing fertiliser use and increasing the use of clover and multi-species swards
Improving animal breeding and feeding
Increase organically farmed land almost five-fold to 350,000 hectares.
Manage emissions from the dairy herd
Increase afforestation with a new forestry programme to launch in 2023.