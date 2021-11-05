At a glance: What is included in the new Climate Action Plan?

At a glance: What is included in the new Climate Action Plan?

Cows for sale at Kilcullen livestock Mart in Co Kildare. File Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 03:05
Cate McCurry, PA

The Government has published its revised climate action plan to reduce the country’s carbon emissions by 51% by the end of the decade.

It has set out a plan of how every sector in Ireland will play its part in cutting emissions.

Among the key measures are:

An increase of renewable electricity by up to 80%, with a mix from offshore and onshore wind and solar power.

Further measures include increased electricity storage, the deployment of zero-emissions gas and the production of hydrogen for use in other industries.

Cut electricity use of between 62 and 81%, relative to 2018 levels.

Transport will see an acceleration of the electrification of road transport, the use of biofuels and a shift to transport modes with lower energy consumption, including walking, cycling, active and public transport.

Further measures will include a “modal shift” to reduce the overall fossil-fuelled distance undertaken by car by 10%.

Reaching 845,000 electric vehicles by 2030.

Reaching 95,000 zero-emissions vans and 3,500 zero-emissions HGVs by 2030

-

Replacements for bus and rail to be serviced “green” including 1,500 electric vehicle buses and expanded electrified rail services by 2030.

-

Scale up retrofitting and the rollout of district heating in cities and the ramping up of zero-emissions heating in commercial buildings.

Retrofitting 500,000 homes by 2030.

Reducing emissions from public sector buildings by 50%

Reducing agriculture emissions by up to 30% by 2030

Reducing fertiliser use and increasing the use of clover and multi-species swards

Improving animal breeding and feeding

Increase organically farmed land almost five-fold to 350,000 hectares.

Manage emissions from the dairy herd

Increase afforestation with a new forestry programme to launch in 2023.

