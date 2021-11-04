Government signs off on €12m support package for student nurses and midwives

The Government has signed off on a package of additional supports for student nurses and midwives, which includes the extension until March of the €100 per week payment for work placements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed the proposals, which are estimated to be worth €12m in total, were agreed at Cabinet on Thursday afternoon.

He said payments of the extra €100 could be backdated to September 2021.

The Government would also be providing additional support to students needing overnight accommodation away from their normal place of residence in order to attend some of their clinical placements, he said.

"We are doubling the cap on the vouched accommodation allowance to €100 per week of placement."

News of the additional supports comes two days after student nurses and midwives from across the country protested outside the Dáil calling for improved pay and allowances.

Calls for publication of McHugh report

Those gathered at the event, which was organised by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), are also seeking the publication of a recent review of their pay.

The McHugh Report, carried out by independent mediator Seán McHugh, was received by Mr Donnelly earlier this summer. The full report has not yet been published.

Shortly before the protest took place, it emerged that one of the report's recommendations, a 12.5% pay increase for students in their fourth year is on the cards.

Mr Donnelly said he supported this.

“While work is ongoing to progress Mr McHugh’s specific recommendation, I want to provide additional financial support to intern students,” he said.

“That is why, in the interim, all student nurses and midwives on paid internship placement will now receive additional financial support of €1,800 for the duration of their paid internship.

Stephen Donnelly said he supports the McHugh Report’s recommendation of a review of the salary of the 36-week internship for final year student nurses and midwives. File Picture: PA

"This will take effect from January 1, 2022, the same date as paid internships for the current academic year are due to begin.”

Mr McHugh was appointed by the Government following concerns raised by two unions, the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) and the INMO around issues of allowances and pay for student nurses and midwives.

Among the other recommendations of the report was that the current travel and subsistence scheme for students attending their supernumerary clinical placements should be enhanced.

The minister said he was in the process of developing "a permanent enhanced scheme" that would provide "a targeted and more equitable approach to supporting students in undertaking supernumerary clinical placements from September 2022".

Mr Donnelly added it was important for his Government to support student nurses and midwives as they undertake their clinical placements.

“I am grateful to Mr McHugh for undertaking this important piece of work as it has helped my consideration of how we can best support our student nurses and midwives as they continue their undergraduate education,” he said.