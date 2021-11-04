Cork and Dublin brain tumour patients benefiting from Artificial Intelligence analysis in Germany

Patients with brain tumours in Cork and Dublin are benefiting from Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis carried out in Germany as access to treatment continues to improve here.

High-grade brain tumours known as glioblastomas have a devastating impact on patients and their families, with an average of 400 cases diagnosed annually.

Treatment is through centres of excellence working closely together at Cork University Hospital and Beaumont Hospital.

Collaboration with European universities is one way forward for patients, said Professor Michael Farrell, neuropathologist at Beaumont Hospital said.

“We spend our time trying to improve the diagnosis and trying to discover new reasons why tumours behave in different ways,” he said.

“What’s revolutionised pathology is the ability to use artificial intelligence for making diagnosis.”

About 4,500 glioblastoma tumours are diagnosed in Germany annually according to the German Cancer Research Centre. A joint project sees DNA from tumours identified in CUH or Beaumont sent to University Hospital Heidelberg.

“They send us back a prediction as to the type of tumour, the grade of the tumour and we factor that into our diagnosis,” Prof Farrell said.

“We have been sending cases over from Cork and Dublin. We upload the raw data files and then they are compared then with a bank of thousands and thousands of brain tumours that have already been genetically characterised.”

He said treatment has improved greatly in Ireland, although progress is slower than for other types of cancer due to the complexities of working with the brain.

“I am optimistic. I know for a fact the amount of work being done in other countries and in private industries to bring techniques into day to day practice will over time make a big difference,” he said.

“You have to be optimistic. A lot has changed in the last 15 years, and now we are at the point where we have almost plateaued in terms of survival rates, so how do we move onto the next level.”

Prof Farrell, who also partners with charity Brain Tumour Ireland, said neither surgery nor radiotherapy are the answers, saying: “It will be about finding drugs that will work.” In the meantime, he singled out the beneficial relationship between patients and specialist clinical nurses as a significant change in the Irish system.

“They act as an interface between the clinicians, the pathologists, radiologists and they know every patient in great detail,” he said.

“They go to their houses, they talk with them and meet with their families. They discuss the diagnosis with the families, they have really changed the whole approach to patients with brain tumours.”

Brain Tumour Ireland supports patients with these devastating tumours, and researchers furthering understanding of the disease. A virtual run fundraiser takes place between Sunday and November 14.

“Our event forms part of “Walk Around the World for Brain Tumours”, a project co-ordinated by the International Brain Tumour Alliance,” a spokeswoman said.

“We will donate the mileage covered to the IBTA’s “World Walk” target of circling the earth to raise awareness of brain tumours globally.”