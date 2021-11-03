Call for additional CAO points for 'advanced' level Irish at Leaving Cert 

Leaving Cert students who opt to study Irish at a new 'advanced' level, focusing on language skills and the study of Irish history and culture, should receive additional CAO points.

Irish as a subject could also be divided into two; one subject which all students would study, as well as an option to focus on literature and creative texts, similar to maths and applied maths.

The suggestions are included in a report authored by curriculum experts examining the current draft proposals from the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) on new Irish Leaving Cert specifications.

The NCCA draft proposals are currently under consultation.

They include the aim for every student to develop a 'language portfolio', and look at reducing the percentage of marks awarded for the oral component of the exam, from 40% to 35%.

This week, Irish language representative, Gaelteacht, and student bodies called on the Taoiseach and the Minister for Education to ensure these proposals are rejected.

An education committee, chaired by Conradh na Gaeilge, asked Irish language expert Fíona Uí Uiginn and Professor Aine Hyland to analyse the NCCA documents, with their own discussion document published on Wednesday.

The current NCCA proposals have caused a “huge amount of confusion, worry, and anger”, said Fíona Uí Uiginn.

Opportunity to develop fair system

“We believe that there is an opportunity here to turn this potential disaster into a fantastic opportunity which could result in a fairer system for Irish at leaving cert that caters for all students, from native speakers to students with learning difficulties.”

Prof Hyland said they believe the system proposed by the NCCA “should be set aside".

“Not only that, but we have suggested two methods to ensure real reform that adequately delivers for students," she said.

This includes the introduction of an ‘advanced level’, more challenging than Higher Level, with additional CAO points for students who choose it.

Another suggestion would see two Irish subjects at Leaving Cert.

This would include one which all students would study, based on the Common European Framework of Reference, and another that would be a choice focusing on literature, creative texts, and accuracy, similar to applied maths and maths.

Prof Hyland added: “Both of our suggestions envisage retaining but reforming foundation level to cater for students that this level is suitable for, instead of abolishing this level which is what is included in the NCCA consultative proposals.”

The NCCA consultation is open until November 30. Conradh na Gaeilge said it is "encouraging as many people as possible" to take part.