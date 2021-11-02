Taoiseach: No sector will escape making changes to tackle climate change

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking at the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow said not doing anything about the issue risks the economy even more. Pictire: Phil Noble, Pool/Getty Images

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 09:32
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

No sector "will escape" making changes to tackle climate change, the Taoiseach says.

Micheál Martin was speaking at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow when he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that while the climate transition will be "very, very challenging", not doing anything risks the economy far more.

He said that the Government will be publishing its climate action plan this week.

Very challenging

"And within that climate action plan will be very specific details, sector by sector, in terms of the type of measures to be taken over the next decade to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030. And then beyond that, obviously, to be carbon-neutral by 2050. No sector will escape and they will be very, very challenging. 

"But what's clear to us also is if we don't do anything the impact of climate change will, I think, undermine our economic sustainability, given the impact that storms and very severe weather events have on economic life."

Mr Martin said that a conversation was needed around the future of farming and "how much the land can take".

"We have no choice here. The climate change will catch up with us. It will catch up with our farming. It will catch up with our agriculture if we don't take action."

He said that a report last week that a 21% reduction in emissions would cost 10,000 agricultural jobs was "scaremongering".

"There have been a few headlines in the last two to three weeks that in my view are creating a sort of impression that this is outlandish or it's impossible or it's an off-the-wall type of approach that we're taking in respect of climate change. What I'm saying to people really is we have no choice here."

Prize for change

Mr Martin said that a host of industries, not just agriculture would have to change, but said that there was a "prize" for doing so.

"Farming will have to change, energy will have to change, transport will have to change.

"Transport is going to be enormously challenging in terms of the switch from current practices to where we want to be. I'd like to see it faster and accelerated in terms of public transport, for example, in terms of hybrid or electric vehicles on our streets, but look at the payback. 

"I mean, I hate the belching of fossil fuels on buses when I walk Patrick's Street in Cork or any street in Dublin — I just think it's a no-brainer here. That the faster we get cleaner buses on our streets, the nicer cities and towns we have, that's the prize as well."

