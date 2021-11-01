Booster jabs cleared for healthcare workers

Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 20:09
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Booster vaccines have been approved for healthcare workers and will begin to be rolled out from this weekend, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced.

On Twitter this evening, Mr Donnelly wrote: “This evening I received advice from Niac. Some time back, I asked the HSE to prepare for such a programme and have now asked the HSE to roll this out."

He made his announcement on foot of a recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac), which met today.

The Health Minister said Niac has advised that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be used regardless of the initial vaccine course (mRNA or adenoviral vaccine).

“I am advised that for under 60s not immunocompromised, effectiveness of vaccines is sustained against serious illness, hospitalisation and ICU admission. However, there is evidence of waning immunity over time of increased risk of breakthrough infection, most of which is mild,” Mr Donnelly said.

Health unions had called for the booster shots to be given to workers who were increasingly at risk on the front lines with a surge in Covid-19 cases leading to higher hospitalisation and ICU numbers.

