Gardaí may apologise for failings such as Kerry babies case during 2022 centenary events

The Policing Authority has raised with the Garda Commissioner the prospect of the force acknowledging Garda failures during next year’s events marking the centenary of An Garda Síochána.

In making the suggestion, the authority referenced the recent exhumation of "Baby John" in the Kerry babies case and the Garda apologies to Joanne Hayes about the Garda’s handling of the investigation.

The issue is detailed in minutes, just published, of an internal authority meeting and a follow-on meeting with Commissioner Drew Harris, both conducted towards the end of September.

As recorded in the minutes, members of the authority first discussed the issue among themselves: “The exhumation of baby John and whether, in the context of the apology made, any consideration had been given by the Garda Síochána to reflect on and acknowledge instances where inappropriate Garda action was taken, against the background of the plans to commemorate the centenary of the establishment of the organisation."

The minutes said the issue would be explored further with the commissioner.

Last September, gardaí secured a court order for the exhumation of the remains of "Baby John", whose body was found with multiple injuries on White Strand Beach in Caherciveen in April 1984.

Apology to Joanne Hayes

An Garda Síochána apologised to Ms Hayes in January 2018 for the failures in the Garda investigation into the discovery of the baby.

Last December, both the commissioner and Justice Minister Helen McEntee apologised for the unfounded arrest and prosecution of Ms Hayes for the murder of the baby.

An Garda Síochána is 100 years old next year and the minutes record the Policing Authority asked the commissioner about events to mark it.

“In addition to commemorating the organisation’s significant achievements, members discussed with the commissioner whether the organisation also planned to reflect on instances where the policing service delivered was not to a high standard or where the Garda Síochána response could have been different,” it said.

There is no record of a response from Mr Harris.

However, Garda sources indicate that, given the commissioner’s record in acknowledging failures, this may not be a controversial proposal, although they said it was unclear what the authority might be seeking.

Separately, the minutes state that a supplementary Garda budget will “likely be required” given the overtime spend on policing the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and other operations.

The commissioner’s September report to the authority said the overtime spend to the end of September was €87.29m – €14.15m over profile or above target.

Garda HQ typically looks for an additional supplementary budget at the end of the year, often explained by unplanned events, structural underfunding or financial planning issues.