Volunteers have been 'like having a gift from heaven' for older people during pandemic

As we head into the dark evenings and cold weather of winter with Covid case numbers remaining high, communities are being called on to remember the older people around them.

The pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns have had an impact on everyone but especially on the older generations.

Many have been struggling with their mental health and loneliness since the onset of Covid-19 as they have had to cocoon and were unable to see family and friends.

During this time, many communities came together to offer their support to their elderly neighbours and it is hoped that this spirit will continue long after the current pandemic is over.

In the first nine months of this year, volunteers with Alone, the organisation that supports older people to age at home, have clocked up 100,000 hours of volunteering.

The charity currently has 3,500 volunteers supporting nearly 8,000 people. These volunteers have made over 150,000 phone calls and house visits so far this year.

Seán Moynihan, CEO of Alone, said volunteers had to navigate and adapt to the changing rules and restrictions over the past year but have managed to support their older person during extremely difficult and challenging times.

The charity is celebrating the work of their volunteers as they mark Befriending Week. During this week, Alone hopes to highlight the importance of befriending as a means to combat loneliness.

As society has been reopening some might think people are not feeling as isolated but for many older people the reopening has left them feeling anxious and they are finding it difficult to rejoin their communities.

It is important to reach out to these people who are struggling and help them to see that they are not alone in dealing with it, Mr Moynihan said.

Volunteers with Alone's Support and Befriending service offer older people practical supports such as regular visits and phone calls or helping the person to link in with local events.

Befriendee Tom described his friendship with volunteer Damien as "like having a gift from heaven".

Using the hashtag #BefriendingIs on social media, people are sharing what their friendships mean to them and it is hoped their stories will inspire more people to volunteer their time.

The charity is also urging older people who are feeling isolated to reach out and ask for help.

"Please ring us. It's a really brave thing to do. Nobody wants to see any older person struggling or suffering," said Mr Moynihan.

"If they reach out to Alone we will provide them with the support they need."

If you are an older person who would like to avail of the Support and Befriending Service, call Alone on 0818 222 024