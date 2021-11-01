Simon Young, former RTÉ 2FM DJ and TV presenter, dies

Tributes are being paid following the death of former RTÉ radio and TV presenter Simon Young.

The 70-year-old, originally from Glasnevin, Dublin, died on Sunday.

Young, whose real name was Thomas Meade, had been living in Washington DC in the US.

He started his career in pirate radio and DJing in the 1970s. He had radio shows on 2FM and presented various TV shows such as The Beatbox.

Friend and former colleague, TodayFM’s Ian Dempsey, tweeted his sadness at his passing.

He tweeted: “Extremely sad news about Thomas Anthony Meade AKA Simon Young RIP — a naturally deep thinking soul loving funny friend … ”

Another radio legend has left us.



Simon Young, a veteran of Irish radio from the 70s pirates through to his years with the national broadcaster passed away today.



R.I.P. to him and condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/pfOQslVSPK — Radiowaves.FM (@radiowavesfm) October 31, 2021

Radiowaves.fm an independent site about Irish radio, past and present, paid tribute to the veteran broadcaster.

“Another radio legend has left us. Simon Young, a veteran of Irish radio from the '70s pirates (radio) through to his years with the national broadcaster passed away today."

RIP to him and condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

A household name throughout the '90s, Young had previously spoken out about a near-death experience.

"While I was in hospital my weight ballooned up to 28 stone … so at one point they had to operate on me to drain the fluid," he said.

"There were several times when it looked like it was all over for me.

"I had some kind of seizure too, and it was so severe that it took four female nurses and three male nurses to hold me down.

"The priest was called three times and I was actually given the last rites during one of his visits.”

He had also previously spoken out about his battle with depression.

RTÉ Radio One’s Rising Time presenter Shay Byrne also acknowledged the passing of Young on his show this morning.

Young presented Simon's Choice or Simon's Saturday Choice on Saturday mornings in the late 1980s.

He also made regular substitute appearances for Dempsey when both worked at RTÉ, and these appearances extended as far as the children's television favourite Dempsey's Den.