Taoiseach expects Covid boosters to be rolled out widely in the near future

The Taoiseach has said he expects that Covid-19 booster jabs will be rolled out widely in the population in the near future.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is to meet tomorrow in relation to boosters for healthcare workers.

However, Micheál Martin says we can expect an expansion of boosters as well as vaccines to be rolled out to children, which has already been done in the US.

"It seems to me as I said before in terms of the European perspective is that over time vaccines will be used in respect of Covid regularly, so I think we can look forward to the expansion of boosters, subject to the advice from the clinical advisors," he said today.

"We can look for the expansion of boosters and also the indications are that following the decision by the FDA in respect of vaccinating children, the EMA will take a decision In relation to that in a number of weeks time and then it will fall to our authority to give consideration to that aspect.

"The other side is the therapeutics. There's more progress being made on how to treat Covid and that's positive and the more authorisations we see of newer medicines, I think that will help us in our battle against Covid," Micheál Martin added.

As children return to school this week, the Taoiseach asked parents to heed advice, that if a child is symptomatic, to keep them at home.

"The biggest problem we have at the moment is respiratory illness, not with COVID," he said.

"So the bottom line is, if your child is symptomatic at all, keep your child at home."

Over the past 14 days of the total number of Covid 19 cases confirmed in the country about 1.7% were hospitalised and 0.7% admitted to ICU, according to HSE chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry.

He said that is half the level of conversion Ireland would have seen in previous surges and is thanks to protection from the high vaccination rate though he added they do not afford such significant protection against transmission.