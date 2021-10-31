Cianan Brennan: Nphet must ensure its Covid messaging is based on science not politics

With Covid seemingly ramping up for yet another wave, the return of that lockdown staple — the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) press conference — has not been entirely welcome.

We were supposed to be moving into the beyond-Covid times. We clearly are not, and the need for weekly updates in Dr Tony Holohan’s dulcet tones serves as a reminder of just how poor a position we are in with regard to Covid some 18 months on.

That being said, the latest utterances from Nphet’s most senior members have been hitting the bum notes repeatedly, like a band reforming for a tour nobody wanted.

There was modelling chief Philip Nolan equating people leaving the house with a sniffle with drunk driving. Fine, you can see the point he was making, but bear in mind that a large number of Irish people seem to spend the six months of darkness between October and March with a permanent cold.

Then there is the constant imploring by Dr Holohan for the public to do more. And again, you can see his point, even if it doesn’t tally well with a public which was told long ago that 90% adult vaccination would see the country back as right as rain.

Obvious cause of the surge But something the deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said at Nphet’s latest briefing last Wednesday finally went too far for me. Asked why the 5-12 years age group is now driving the surge in Covid infections, Dr Glynn replied: “We are watching that very closely. It is not entirely clear what is driving it.” It may not be clear to Dr Glynn — to pretty much everyone else, particularly parents of young children, the answer is blindingly obvious. That particular age group is all of the following things: a) Unvaccinated (and not by choice); b) Placed in an indoors social setting for hours on end every weekday; c) in a location where wearing a mask isn’t an option; d) where antigen testing is likewise not yet a thing; and e) for which contact tracing has been suspended. Surely it is quite clear what is driving the surge? Perhaps Nphet does not think this has anything to do with the fact that primary school kids are getting the virus. Or perhaps there is a reluctance to back down on the State’s position that schools are safe (plausible given Nphet’s previous bewildering aversion to antigen testing). There is the possibility that admitting schoolchildren are vulnerable would be politically unacceptable, because it would suggest that having schools open was a shot to nothing, a hit and hope. This feels very possible, not least given that both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have since come out and said not only that schools are safe, but that they’re among the safest places you can be.

The main problem with this is that Nphet is supposed to be apolitical, to deal purely in the medical wellbeing of the country’s citizens.

Trust is precious

Why is this an issue? Because the world at present is awash with misinformation and mistrust, and the Government needs its people to have faith in it. To date we’ve done our part, our vaccination levels are through the roof.

And, up to now, Nphet has been both liked and trusted — Dr Holohan’s approval ratings have consistently been far higher than his counterparts in Government. Perhaps not for much longer though. For how can people trust medical authorities who give such implausible answers?

Personally, I believe schools have to be open, but the least pupils and parents can expect is that they be made as safe as possible. Efforts at mitigating the virus in schools by the State have been scant to the point of nonexistence; most institutions have been left to fend for themselves as best they can.

On Friday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he had spoken to Tony Holohan and "there is no return to widespread contact tracing for children because we do not want children out of school for ten days unnecessarily".

He did, however, say the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) advice which had arrived in recent days means "there may be selective situations where it might pilot the use of antigen (testing) in selected situations" albeit that he insisted they would not be on a widespread basis as yet.

That would contradict concerns expressed by Tony Holohan just over a week ago when he warned parents not to use antigen tests on children before sending them to school.

At that point he said he had become aware of a "really concerning practice" where children who were symptomatic of Covid-19 were being tested at home, and then sent to school after a negative result.

As the Covid numbers stack up once more, people need a clear and united message from our politicians and health professionals.