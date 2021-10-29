Regulator looking at UK solution to scourge of scam calls

The telecoms regulator is working with Irish phone networks in examining technologies to minimise the amount of scam phone calls and text messages that have plagued the public recently.

ComReg said it is aware of moves taken by its British counterpart, following discussions with phone companies there, to introduce measures that aim to stop many of the calls.

Under the measure in Britain, networks will set up a system that will automatically block calls that are actually made from abroad, but that display as a UK number.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper said British regulator Ofcom believed that the initiative will prevent “hundreds of millions of scam calls” every year.

Ofcom recently found that scammers targeted nearly 45m people in the UK with fraudulent calls and texts during the summer.

A survey conducted by ComReg last July found that 75% of Irish adults had experienced a scam call in the previous month.

Commenting on developments in Britain, a ComReg statement said: “ComReg notes the recent Ofcom publication with regard to nuisance communications.

ComReg is currently working closely with industry and other relevant stakeholders, taking account of market developments, technological innovations, as well initiatives in other countries in order to minimise the impact of nuisance communications, to the largest possible extent.”

It said it had previously issued warnings on its website and via social media channels, including detailed dos and don’ts for consumers.

“Given the complexity of nuisance communications, there is no one or simple intervention that will eliminate it, and it requires action across a number of sectors, together with law enforcement," the statement read.

“This complements public awareness activity by public bodies such as An Garda Síochána, the Revenue Commission, the National Cyber Security Centre, and the Department of Social Protection; and by private-sector bodies such as financial institutions and mobile network operators.”

It is thought that the development in Britain will support Garda efforts to encourage the industry and the regulator to agree on a similar technical response, with significant frustration on the matter inside Garda HQ.

In an interview earlier this month, the head of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau said they were treating scam calls with “urgency” and were working hard with telecom companies on the matter.

We are in the middle of trying to work with the telecos and get on top of this, and I would hope the work we are doing will reduce it in the short time,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary.

He said this was “not just a law enforcement issue” and that “the likes of the telecoms companies, messaging platforms, need to be more involved”.

The GNCCB has seen a 15-fold jump in the last year in reports of phishing and smishing cases, much of them scam calls and texts.