Cork victim of phone scam lost thousands of euro

Cork victim of phone scam lost thousands of euro

The man was a victim of the many phone scams circulating. File picture. 

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 14:32
Ciarán Sunderland

A member of the public in Conna, Co Cork has lost a five-figure sum from his bank account after falling victim to a mobile phone text scam. 

Gardaí are warning the public about a message scam that appears in a text thread of genuine messages from their bank. 

It is one of many sophisticated fraud operations circulating since the pandemic started with members of the public also reporting phantom phone calls from Revenue claiming to have warrants for their arrest.  

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show, Sergeant John Kelly from Fermoy Garda Station said the public needs to take precautions as many of these scam texts arrive under a bank's name. 

He said the person clinked on the link within the text message and was later informed by their bank in a genuine call about the five-figure sum of money lost to the scam.

"People need to be very aware, those text messages are still out there, so just delete immediately and your bank is not going to contact you in that manner," he said. 

Sgt Kelly said the scam "has thrown a few people" as the messages appear in a thread of genuine messages from their bank. 

He said that a person's bank will never contact them to ask about private information and that people need to be careful.

"Anything like that, your default position is just ignore it," he said. 

A recent study has shown scam victims are being conned out of €5,300 on average representing a rise of 50% in the amount of money lost to fraudsters. 

A total of €15.6m has been lost by the victims of scams — including impersonation, investment, and romance scams — according to the latest figures from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

It reveals a sharp rise in the number of scams over the course of the pandemic, with a jump of 80% reported in 2020.

In the 12 months to July 2021, almost 70% of the public had been targeted by some form of impersonation scam.

Read More

Scam victims conned out of €5,300 on average as fraud increases


More in this section

Close up of boy praying Funerals, Communions and weddings blamed for Kerry's high Covid-19 numbers 
UCC launches new strategy to give student mental health 'the attention it deserves' UCC launches new strategy to give student mental health 'the attention it deserves'
Popular West Cork priest who shared emotional online farewell passes away Popular West Cork priest who shared emotional online farewell passes away
Cork victim of phone scam lost thousands of euro

Gardaí called to Cork playground after reports man approached children

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 39
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices