Facebook changes its name to Meta

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would rebrand as Meta, a name change that comes as the company battles criticisms from lawmakers and regulators over its market power, its algorithmic decisions and the policing of abuses on its platforms.

The company said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company's live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its focus on building the metaverse.

The metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices.

The metaverse will be a social, 3D virtual space where you can share immersive experiences with other people, even when you can’t be together in person - and do things together you couldn’t do in the physical world, Zuckerberg said.

"I'm proud of what we've built so far, and I'm excited about what comes next - as we move beyond what's possible today, beyond the constraints of screens, beyond the limits of distance and physics, and towards a future where everyone can be present with each other, create new opportunities and experience new things.

"It is a future that is beyond any one company and that will be made by all of us," he said.

“Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can't possibly represent everything that we're doing today, let alone in the future.

"Over time, I hope that we are seen as a metaverse company, and I want to anchor our work and identity on what we're building toward," he said.

The company unveiled a new sign at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Thursday, replacing its thumbs-up "Like" logo with a blue infinity shape.

More to follow...