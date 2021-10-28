Teachers' union calls for return of testing and tracing in schools as Covid cases rise

It is time to recommence testing, tracing, and risk assessments in primary schools, according to the primary school teachers' union.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) said it remains concerned that there has been a dramatic increase in the number of children under the age of 12 testing positive for Covid since the beginning of October. The automatic contact tracing of asymptomatic children stopped at the end of September.

"We believe that the decision to end contact tracing and testing in schools was premature and we reiterate our call that public health should recommence testing, tracing and risk assessments in primary schools," said John Boyle, INTO general secretary.

This week, parents were urged to impose limits on children's activities amid warnings that those aged five to 12 years are now being infected with Covid-19 at a higher rate than the rest of the population.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO), asked parents to consider imposing a cap on social and sporting activities, suggesting children do not need to engage in every activity available.

"We welcome the Deputy CMO’s calls to discourage congregation of children, in uncontrolled settings, within the community," Mr Boyle said.

"We believe that school-support measures need to be augmented and that school-related activities should continue to be restricted between Halloween and Christmas."

#WATCH The primary teachers union #INTO is calling for contact tracing to be brought back and for school-related activities to be restricted between Halloween and Christmas@PaulQuinnNews has more⤵️#VMNews | @illonaduffy | @INTOnews | #COVIDIreland pic.twitter.com/o2cfhJ0LVF — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) October 28, 2021

Separately, the Department of Education is expected to issue an updated circular on teacher substitution early next week. This comes as many schools have struggled to source substitute teachers in recent weeks.

Mr Boyle added: "The INTO expects to meet with Department officials, public-health advisors and fellow stakeholders next week and regularly throughout the school year.”