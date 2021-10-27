Hospitals cancelling procedures at a rate of ten per site due to Covid

Hospitals are cancelling planned procedures at a rate of ten per site due to increased Covid hospitalisations, according to the HSE’s national director of acute hospitals.

Liam Woods warned of the impact on hospital services of the rising numbers having to go into hospital due to Covid-19.

He said all of the cancelled planned procedures will have to be rescheduled as soon as possible.

While he said the HSE is continuing to use private hospitals under the March 2020 agreement to supplement care delivery, those hospitals are also facing Covid challenges while pressure continued to grow on all hospitals and staff.

Mr Woods said the HSE is working daily to get the best use of intensive care beds with patients being moved between locations when necessary.

He said there are 43 Covid patients in ICU in University Hospital Limerick today, with 34 in Galway and 31 in Dublin’s Mater Hospital.

There are 1,800 health care workers at present on Covid related sick leave, though at the peak last January-February that figure had been 5,700, he said.

When asked whether the HSE should give booster vaccines to healthcare workers, Mr Woods said they will adhere to the advice from Niac and if approved they will move swiftly.

The target remains to reduce “significantly” the number of unvaccinated people as it was still the best defence against the virus.

Vaccination of third-level students

Meanwhile, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris TD has confirmed 2,544 vaccine doses were given to third-level students during Vaccination Week last week.

Mr Harris paid tribute to the HSE, the Department of Health and staff at third level institutions for their leadership in delivering Vaccination Week across the sector.

The minister said: "Last week, we held pop up Vaccination Week across 12 institutions. The figures given to me by the HSE show 2,544 vaccinations took place in 12 institutions - half of these were first doses.

"This is in addition to the 3,335 vaccinations held during the first run of Vaccination Week."

Pleased to announce that 2,544 #Covid19 vaccines were administered across third level colleges last week. Almost half of these were first doses. Shows the importance of the ongoing college vaccination campaign and its positive impact — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) October 27, 2021

Mr Harris said it has been a long, long 18 months for all of us – especially our young people.

However, despite the great challenges, they have proven themselves to be leaders time and time again, he said.

I am really pleased to see the success of Vaccination Week in our third level institutions.

"The purpose of Vaccination Week was to offer people a chance to get vaccinated and to positively promote vaccines.

“Young people have put their hands up and responded. Vaccination provides the best protection from Covid-19 and we need to do everything we can to ensure people can avail of it and my Department will continue to work with the HSE on this."

Vaccination Week took place in 12 institutions last week with pop-up centres installed on college campuses.

This is the second week this has taken place. Previously, 3,335 Vaccine doses were administered with 57% being first doses.