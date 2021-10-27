Fears of flood of overpriced tickets for Ireland-New Zealand rugby match

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has called on the IRFU to designate the forthcoming Ireland and New Zealand rugby international as a protected event to ensure that tickets are not sold for over their face value.

His call comes following inflated prices for tickets for the World Cup qualifier between Ireland and Portugal after tickets sold out within minutes of going on sale on Tuesday.

Senator Ahearn told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that under anti-touting legislation the sporting bodies could designate the event or the venue as protected and he appealed to both the IRFU and the FAI to designate the venues for all games.

The IRFU would have to apply today to have the New Zealand game designated, he cautioned.

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Workers' Rights, Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly called on the Government to designate the event as protected if the IRFU did not do so.

Senator Ahearn said that the responsibility for the inflated prices for the Portugal game rested with the FAI who had failed to designate either the event or the venue.

“The legislation is there to cover genuine fans.”

At the time that the anti-touting legislation was passed, the Attorney General had advised that the designation process would make it easier for gardaí to police events, he added.

“This legislation was brought forward to protect families.”

Ms O’Reilly said that it was clear that the Tánaiste could designate an event and that the Government should act as only three applications had been made by venues or organisers up to the end of September.

“If the industry is not going to be proactive then the Government should be.”

While the FAI was “clearly” to blame for not designating the Portugal game, the Government had allowed it to happen, she said. The anti touting legislation had fallen at the first hurdle. There was a need to stamp out ticket touting.

“Let’s hope the Government learns from this.”