New laws give gardaí more powers to seize scramblers and quad bikes 

Almost €200,000 has been granted to projects in Dublin and Limerick aimed at tackling the problems caused by scramblers and quad bikes in certain communities.

It comes as proposed legislation giving more powers to gardaí to intervene and seize these vehicles has just been published.

The developments follow a hit-and-run in Darndale, north Dublin, on Sunday night, in which a scrambler bike struck a female pedestrian, aged in her 20s, leaving her with serious injuries.

It led to renewed calls for urgent action to deal with the ongoing “scourge”.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the Department of Justice extended its “sympathies and best wishes” to the victim in Dublin.

It said Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne had received proposals to combat scramblers and quads from the Anti-Social Behaviour Forum. These proposals are based on the model developed by the Moyross Youth Diversion Project (YDP) in Limerick.

The department opened applications to all YDPs and interested groups, such as motocross clubs, for funding.

“Almost €200,000 in funding has been granted to eight projects; some of which are joint ventures between more than one YDP,” it said.

A total of 10 YDPs applied – nine in Dublin, along with additional support provided for Moyross YDP.

In relation to the proposed laws, announced last February, to give gardaí powers to intervene and seize scramblers, the statement said: “The Minister for Transport published the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021 on October 19, which includes provisions to strengthen the law in relation to the dangerous and antisocial off-road use of scramblers, quads and other similar vehicles.”

Serious problem

The chair of the Dublin City Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Daithí de Róiste, said many people don’t realise how serious a problem it is in affected communities.

“In my own local area we have lost people, girls knocked down before Communions, horror stories over last six to seven years," he said. "I hope this legislation tackles that.

It’s a scourge for society – not just the danger they pose, and the risk of serious injury or a fatality, but the noise all day and destroying pitches and greens.”

The Fianna Fáil councillor, representing Ballyfermot-Drimnagh, said: “I get calls regularly from elderly people – they can’t even hear their television because of the noise of scramblers flying up and down the road.”

He welcomed the measures being pushed by Mr Browne: “The guards are saying for ages they don’t have enough power. Now they’re enabled to enter a private premises and remove a vehicle suspected of being used contrary to the new offence.

“It also gives them the power to seize scramblers and quads on the spot, regardless of what land they're on, on public and private land, except where there’s permission from the landowner.”