Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing Dublin man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Dublin since Monday, October 25.
Thomas Doyle, 44, is missing from Ballymun and is known to frequent the Dublin city centre area.
He is described as being 6 foot, of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair.
Gardaí and Mr Doyle's family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ballymun 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.