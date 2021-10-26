Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing Dublin man

Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing Dublin man

Have you seen Thomas Doyle? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 15:44

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Dublin since Monday, October 25.

Thomas Doyle, 44, is missing from Ballymun and is known to frequent the Dublin city centre area.

He is described as being 6 foot, of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair.

Gardaí and Mr Doyle's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ballymun 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Hydrogen energy study Renewables overtake fossil fuels as EU's main power source
New Ictu president calls for wealth tax to fund better public services New Ictu president calls for wealth tax to fund better public services
Coronavirus - Fri Oct 22, 2021 'Dancing is the trigger for ticketing': New rules confirmed for nightclubs
Missing people
Deirdre Jacob Search

Nothing evidential found in Kildare search for missing women

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices