Advocates call for laws against Irish firms linked to rights abuses abroad

Irish-based companies should be held legally accountable in Ireland for business operations abroad which are proven in court to be linked to human rights abuses or serious environmental damage, according to a new report.

A coalition of advocacy groups says the Irish Government has “a duty” to protect people in other countries by introducing new corporate accountability legislation which would hold Irish companies legally responsible for any exploitation of people, land, or environment caused by their work overseas.

Victims 'should be able to take civil action in Ireland'

The Irish Coalition on Business and Human Rights alleges that human rights violations linked to the operations of companies include forced labour, land grabs, attacks on human rights defenders, violence against women, and denial of people's fundamental rights at work.

The report said claimants in other countries should be legally entitled to take civil actions in Ireland to sue companies for damages.

The coalition says environmental damage can include deforestation, dumping of toxic waste, oil spills, unchecked CO2 emissions, and biodiversity destruction.

The report, entitled Make It Your Business, is being published today.

'Strong public support' for new ethics law

It said that a public survey, conducted by IPSOS and included in the report, finds strong public support for a new law, with 81% of Irish people believing that an Irish company acting unethically in a low-income country should be subject to regulation here in Ireland.

The report argues that voluntary practices have failed to prevent harm, and the Government has a duty to protect people by introducing new corporate accountability legislation.

By doing so they would be following the lead of France, Germany and Norway, which have brought in corporate accountability laws.

Irish firms 'linked to rights abuses and harms'

Conor O’Neill, advocacy and policy officer at Christian Aid, one of the groups involved in the coalition, said: “The uncomfortable truth is that many Irish companies are linked to human rights abuses and environmental harm throughout their global value chains.

Introducing corporate accountability legislation is not anti-business, it’s about responsible business. Our call for a stronger regulatory framework is to ensure that the pursuit for profit does not violate human rights and destroy the environment.

The CEO of Trócaire, Caoimhe de Barra said: “We are witnessing horrifying abuses of human rights and severe damage to the environment in the countries where we work.”