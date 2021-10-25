Man, 40s, seriously injured after hit-and-run collision in Galway

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious hit-and-run collision in Galway that left one man in hospital.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.30pm last night on the R336 Road between Furbo and Spiddal when a car hit a pedestrian near Furbo Church.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

The victim, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to NUIG Hospital Galway for treatment. A garda spokesperson described the man's injuries as "serious."

The road remains closed with local diversions in place while forensic collision investigators conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

In particular, they are appealing to any road users who were travelling on the R336 between Furbo and Spiddal Sunday night between 8:00pm and 9:00pm.

Anyone who may have may have camera footage of the collision, including dash-cam, has been asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.