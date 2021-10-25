From Galway Bay to Kola Bay - Research bottle set adrift 40 years ago reaches Russia

A message in a bottle cast into the ocean off Ireland’s West coast roughly 40 years ago has turned up in Murmansk, Russia last week - some 4,000km away.

The bottle was discovered at Kola Bay, an estuary north of the port city of Murmansk, the biggest city in the Russian Oblast of the same name.

Contained within the bottle was a small yellow postcard bearing the address of University College Galway - now NUI Galway's - Oceanography Department, along with a request to return the bottle with details of where and when it was found.

The bottle was likely cast into the sea during a research study between 30 and 40 years ago. Picture: Dmitry Karchikov via NUI Galway.

Dr Martin White, an oceanographer NUI Galway believes the ‘drifter’ bottle was most likely placed into the ocean as part of research into ocean drifts and tides around Ireland, a common method before the advent of GPS.

"It was most likely used in a study of surface currents in Northwest Ireland by a predecessor, but we can't be sure,” Dr White said.

A Professor Ed Monahan, formerly of NUI Galway but now working at the University of Connecticut, is known to have conducted research with ‘drifters’ off Ireland in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

If indeed it was sent by Dr Monahan and his colleagues, they could hardly have imagined one of their bottles surfacing in the Barents Sea almost some decades later.

While it is possible the bottle was picked up by a fishing vessel somewhere in the North or the Norwegian Sea and discarded close to the Russian coast, Dr White believes the most likely explanation is that the bottle simply drifted there via natural currents.

“Currents in the Rockall Trough region will flow generally into the northern North Sea area and across to the Scandinavian side and beyond into the Arctic.

Kola Bay is an estuary that leads to Murmansk, just east of Finland.

“However, the route would be determined by the winds and at any locality the weather systems so the route could have been very indirect,” Dr White said.

The man who found the bottle in Kola Bay got in touch with NUI Galway’s College of Science and Engineering by email last week to notify them of his discovery and attached some photographs of it.

The photographs appear to show that the serial number on the card - which would allow NUI Galway’s researchers to learn exactly where and when the bottle was sent to sea - has faded over time.

The back of the note inside the bottle, which prompts the finder to return the card to NUI Galway with the location and date it was discovered. Picture: Dmitry Karchikov via NUI Galway.

Attempts to get back in touch with the man who discovered the bottle have so far been unsuccessful, but Dr White’s Russian-speaking wife plans to send him another on behalf of the University in a bid to learn more about the bottle's long journey from the west of Ireland to the Northwest of Russia.