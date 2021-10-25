Live music in pubs will not be impacted by ticket requirement

Live music in pubs will not be impacted by the latest Government requirement for nightclubs and late-night venues to be all-ticket from this week.

With confusion leading to frustration, it was confirmed that venues that do not have dancefloors will be exempt from the new rules.

However, all nightclub events must be ticketed. The guidelines said that, alongside having a Covid-19 certificate and photographic ID, anyone attending a nightclub will need to have bought a ticket in advance.

The industry will meet with officials from the Department of Arts, Culture and Tourism and the Department of Enterprise on Tuesday to finalise the new guidance for venues, which will be published on Wednesday.

One Government source said that ticketing was "effectively a ticket to a dancefloor" because of the added risk perceived in dancing, with patrons maskless and close together.

A spokesperson for the Licensed Vintners Association said that the first weekend of nightclub trade in nearly 600 days had gone well, but that the ticketing requirement has created uncertainty about how it will function.

'Happiness'

“In terms of how the first weekend has gone, the initial reaction has been one of happiness. Happiness from the late bars and nightclubs who have reopened, happiness from the DJs and musicians who have finally been able to get back performing, and happiness from the customers who can once again enjoy late-night hospitality.

“However, there remains significant uncertainty around the upcoming regulations, which the sector operated without this weekend.

“We look forward to sitting down with Government again on Tuesday. Hopefully, there will be a commonsense approach adopted which delivers practical solutions, along with a consistency of position which allows for the substantive anomalies to be addressed.”

As pressure on the Government grows, Pippa Hackett, the Green Party's minister of state for land use and biodiversity, said there are still anomalies to be ironed out but insisted decisions had to be made based on the upward trend in Covid numbers.

"There are anomalies, there are things to be ironed out and we are continuing to do that, but we have seen the sector itself has been closed for over 600 days," said Ms Hackett. "We are trying now to move to a situation where we can live with Covid."

Yesterday, public health officials confirmed 1,725 new cases of Covid. There were 473 Covid patients in hospital, of which 97 were in intensive care. That compares to Saturday's figure of 2,427 new cases of Covid, with 449 people with the virus in hospital and 93 in intensive care.

Healthcare workers

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) called for booster shots of vaccines to be made available to healthcare workers.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the prevalence of the virus was still high among healthcare workers, with over 1,800 out of work at the moment.

"In the last month, over 371 nurses and midwives were infected," she said. "This accounts for over 26.2% of all healthcare workers infected in the last month.

“The level of infection rate of healthcare workers is going in the wrong direction, and it is especially concerning given the time of year.

"The reported workplace outbreaks are highest in workplaces that are described as healthcare settings, including acute hospitals. Clearly, this increases the risks for those working in these environments."