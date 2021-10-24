Gardaí seek to identify body found washed up on beach 16 years ago

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in identifying a woman who was found washed up on a beach almost 16 years ago.

On the morning of 12 December 1995, Gardaí in Wexford received an alert that a badly decomposed body had been discovered at Ballinamona beach, Kilmuckridge.

They attended the scene and the remains were taken to the mortuary at Waterford Hospital.

The pathologist reported the remains to be female aged between 25 and 40 years. She was around 5'7" and appeared to have undergone extensive dental work including a brace fitted on her bottom teeth.

When she was discovered the woman was wearing a pair of blue 'Lee' jeans, sized 33/31, and brown laced shoes with white socks.

Two Volkswagen keys were found in the pocket of the jeans.

In April of the following year, the then State Pathologist Dr John Harbison carried out an examination of the body.

Foul play was ruled out and suspected drowning was deemed to be the cause of death.

In an effort to identify the woman, An Garda Síochána conducted enquiries via international policing channels, including Interpol and Missing Persons Organisations.

Despite these efforts, the deceased was never identified.

In May 1996, the woman was interred at Crosstown Cemetery, Wexford.

Over a decade later in November 2007, an exhumation was carried out and a DNA sample was taken from the remains before re-burial.

The DNA profile has since been uploaded onto the Interpol database for comparison with profiles from missing persons worldwide but no matches have been identified.

Investigating Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in identifying the deceased and in bringing this case to a conclusion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station (053) 924 2580, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.