Gardaí detect 419 vehicles speeding in 24 hours

Gardaí detected 419 vehicles speeding during a clampdown over the last 24 hours.

As part of National Slow Down Day, gardaí and GoSafe checked the speed of more than 192,000 vehicles at different locations around the country.

Among the 419 vehicles which gardaí said were putting themselves and others at risk, were:

a motorist travelling at 134km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Ballinacurra (Weston) in Limerick

another travelling at 114km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N62 Clongower, Thurles Tipperary.

someone travelling at 135km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 Brownsbarn in Dublin

"An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads," a spokesman said.