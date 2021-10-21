Just three beds available for young people suffering from eating disorders

Young Irish people suffering from anorexia and other eating disorders are having to travel to the UK for treatment as there are only three beds in the entire country to treat them, the Dáil has heard.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said she welcomed Minister Mary Butler's announcement of an additional €1.15 million for specialist eating disorder teams. However, due to years of underinvestment this still falls far short of what's needed, she said.

“I think that's an understatement,” Ms Cairns said. She said no funding was allocated under the National eating disorder treatment plan for 2020, and of the €1.6 million allocated in 2019, not one cent of it was spent.

“There are just three inpatient beds for eating disorders in the entire country and all of them are in Dublin. People with severe eating disorders have been forced to travel to the UK to get treatment,” the Dáil heard.

“Again yesterday, I was contacted by a deeply concerned family member for an adolescent with severe anorexia who cannot get the treatment that she needs publicly or privately here. What assurances can you give this family and so many others that have been in contact, that they will get the care that they need? Three inpatient beds is disgraceful,” she said.

In response, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he absolutely agreed with Ms Cairns that this is an issue of huge concern. “There's been a significant rise in the number of cases, particularly in recent years, particularly even coming out from Covid,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin Deputy leader Pearse Doherty raised the issue of the families of the R116 rescue helicopter crew who died tragically in 2017 who are facing significant legal bills.

Mr Doherty called on Mr Ryan to explain why officials under his remit opposed their request to have their legal bills covered. Mr Ryan said that was not the case and assured Mr Doherty that the matter "will not be an issue in the coming days" and will change "very, very quickly".

The families of the helicopter pilot, co-pilot and winchman who died while on a search-and-rescue mission in 2017 are facing significant legal bills arising out of a Department of Transport review of the accident, it emerged in recent days.

Pilot Dara Fitzpatrick, co-pilot Mark Duffy and winchman Ciarán Smith along with winch operator Paul Ormsby lost their lives when their search-and-rescue helicopter R116 crashed into Blackrock Island off the coast of Mayo in March 2017.

During hearings of a Review Board, which was established last year by then-Transport Minister Shane Ross, the lost servicemen’s families hired legal teams to represent their interests. Concerned that there may be attempts to land blame for the accident on any of the deceased crew, the crew’s families felt the need to hire counsel.

It has been reported that the Department of Transport strongly opposed applications to the Review Board by the families' legal teams to have their costs covered, angering several family members of the deceased. In a statement, the Department of Transport appeared to be changing its position.

"Legal advice was sought on the issue of awarding costs to the families who were represented at the Review Board hearings," it said.

"While it was determined that the Review Board does not have the jurisdiction to award costs to any party appearing before it, the Minister has now asked officials to consider this matter further."