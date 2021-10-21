HSE cyberattack 'brought Tusla to its knees'

Tusla’s key IT portal, the National Childcare Information System which contains records of close to 500,000 child welfare cases for access by social workers, was the system worst affected by the cyber attack. File Picture

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 10:39
Cianan Brennan

The devastating cyberattack on the HSE’s computer systems last May “brought Tusla to its knees”, the child and family agency’s chief executive has said.

Bernard Gloster has told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the cost to Tusla in terms of securing and reclaiming its IT systems was in the region of €8 million.

Tusla, despite being independent of the HSE, maintains a dependency on the executive in terms of its IT infrastructure, a legacy issue dating to the agency’s creation in 2014.

Mr Gloster told the PAC that the impact of the cyberattack of May 14 was a great deal more damaging than that of Covid-19 to Tusla’s operations.

Tusla CEO, Bernard Gloster. Picture: Denis Minihane.

“Covid was very extreme, but the impact of the cyberattack was much more sharp, and much more severe,” he said.

It brought us to our knees, that’s the reality.

Tusla’s key IT portal, the National Childcare Information System which contains records of close to 500,000 child welfare cases for access by social workers, was the system worst affected by the cyberattack, Mr Gloster said.

“That system is very significant in terms of sensitivity. There is no evidence of data exfiltration from it, but it was severely damaged by the criminals’ encryption and the HSE shutdown,” he said.

“We had to go to backups of the system because the database on May 14 was so badly damaged it was unusable."

He said that he must remain open to the possibility that some personal data regarding members of the public's dealings with Tusla may have been leaked into the public domain as a result of the attack.

“That may still emerge,” Mr Gloster said, adding that an “extensive analysis” of the situation remains in train under the aegis of the HSE.

He said that while most of Tusla’s systems are now back online, connectivity with email in certain rural parts of the country remains “the big problem”.

