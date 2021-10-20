Tusla facing 'serious challenge' to recruit social workers

Tusla facing 'serious challenge' to recruit social workers

The Tusla CEO will say his agency focused 'almost exclusively' throughout the first months of the pandemic on ensuring the provision of domestic and sexual violence responses, child protection, and children in care services.

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 18:45
Cianan Brennan

Recruitment of new social workers now represents a “serious challenge” according to the head of child and family agency, Tusla.

The chief executive of the agency, Bernard Gloster, will tell the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) tomorrow that spending on temporary agency staff stood at €19.5m in 2020, with Tusla, like the HSE, having developed “an increasing dependence” on such workers in recent years.

“Within the workforce social work recruitment and retention remains a serious challenge,” Mr Gloster will tell the committee, adding that “increased supply and retention efforts alone will not deal with this issue”.

He is expected to stress the need for “multi-disciplinary teams” for carrying out child protection and associated welfare work.

Tusla currently employs roughly 5,000 people.

Mr Gloster will tell the committee that despite a “concerning decrease” in referrals in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in March and April of that year, overall referrals eventually recovered having been “proactively addressed”.

All told, some 69,712 referrals were made to Tusla in 2020, including 22,356 involving children receiving a family support service.

Those figures would indicate that referrals for child protection and welfare fell from 56,561 in 2019 to 47,356 in 2020, a 16% reduction.

Some 21,143 children of a “specific level of concern” required a continuing social work service throughout 2020, Mr Gloster will tell the committee, split between 15,261 children living at home and 5,882 living in State care.

The Tusla CEO will say his agency focused “almost exclusively” throughout the first months of the pandemic on ensuring the provision of domestic and sexual violence responses, child protection, and children in care services.

He will express his “concern” at the “long-term challenges” for some Tusla-funded organisations in the community and voluntary sector.

“These organisations, many of them service providers, are critical to the effectiveness of the agency,” Mr Gloster will say, adding that the “long-term solution to their challenge is beyond the scope of Tusla”.

He will say that 18 months out of the past 24 have been “characterised by two major events” — Covid-19 and the cyberattack on the HSE’s systems in May 2021 which reduced the health service to a standstill.

The PAC is expected to discuss the costs incurred by Tusla as a result of the cyberattack, together with the agency’s ongoing reliance on the HSE for the provision of its IT services, together with the €6.3m in non-compliant procurement carried out by Tusla in 2020.

Read More

Mental health minister worried about spike in young people with eating disorders 

More in this section

Minister 'confident' there will be a solution for nightclub anomalies within 24 hours Minister 'confident' there will be a solution for nightclub anomalies within 24 hours
'I’ll kill ye stone dead' - Corkman said to have threatened girls after firing gun in the air 'I’ll kill ye stone dead' - Corkman said to have threatened girls after firing gun in the air
CC COVID BRIEIFNG 63 Covid-related deaths confirmed as CMO anticipates rise in fatalities over coming weeks
#Mental Health#Childrens HealthOrganisation: PACOrganisation: Tusla
Tusla facing 'serious challenge' to recruit social workers

Expectant fathers allowed back to Rotunda maternity appointments

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices