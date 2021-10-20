Stephen Donnelly backs booster vaccinations for healthcare workers

Stephen Donnelly says he would like "the green light" on booster vaccinations for healthcare workers.

Northern Ireland and a number of other countries have begun offering a third Covid-19 vaccine to those on the frontline in order to ensure they are protected, but Ireland has only rolled out the jab to those over 60 and in residential care.

The Minister of Health says he is keen to have the programme enhanced further for medical staff.

"I've engaged very closely with the chief medical officer, and the department is engaging very closely with NIAC on this," he said.

"NIAC will give us the advice we need in terms of protecting our frontline health care workers, as I've said, I believe there is a strong case for it.

"We got some good news this week which was for those aged 60 years old and above, 60 to 79, there's about 800,000 men and women in that group.

"It's very encouraging to speak directly with the HSE about rolling that out very quickly. It is going to provide much-needed additional protection, and we are seeing from studies around the world waning immunity, after a particular time period, as we go into the winter now it's going to be a tough winter in healthcare.

"We've got to be doing everything we can."

Ireland's Covid-19 figures are increasing, and the minister states there are "a lot of different reasons" for that.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Damien Storan.

"I think there's one thing this Covid has taught us, and governments and countries around the world, is you never know what could happen in the future," he said.

"Two weeks ago, the trajectory actually here was very good. Cases were continuing to fall across many age groups and just a few weeks later, we're in a situation where cases are rising, hospitalizations are rising.

"The cases are rising across all age groups which is a concern, obviously."

Despite criticism about uncertainty from the hospitality sector, Mr Donnelly said the measures that were announced yesterday "have been well received".

"I think people are encouraged that we're still able to move forward," he said.

"I've certainly had a lot of people say to me that they would feel comfortable going into a restaurant or with everyone in there is vaccinated, but they wouldn't feel comfortable otherwise, and the measures we have, we're trying to strike this balance."

The minister added that reports that one in three restaurants are not checking vaccine certs "is not okay."

"It is not acceptable. The industry for months and months and months reassured the Irish people that they would do the right thing, that they would take this very seriously.

"We need enforcement, but as with every, we cannot just rely on the HSE or the HSA, the people running the pubs and restaurants, they need to do the right thing."