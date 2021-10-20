Department of Education to meet unions amid concerns over rising Covid cases

The Department of Education is to meet with teaching union officials tomorrow amid the ongoing high daily numbers of Covid cases.

It comes as a primary school in Wexford is to open its doors today for students after it closed for in-person learning this week when upwards of 30 cases of Covid were reported in the school.

CBS Primary School in Wexford Town has reversed its earlier decision to close its doors and teach remotely until after the mid-term break following a board of management meeting on Tuesday.

In a letter to parents, the school said the decision was made following “lengthy communications” with the Department of Education.

Vicky Barron, principal of CBS Primary School, Wexford Town, previously told RTÉ that the school’s board of management made the decision to switch to remote learning due to the high number of cases in the school.

The HSE don’t give that advice. It's up to the board of management to make that call so we did, we’re just sorry we didn’t make it sooner.

Ms Barron also told RTÉ earlier this week that the HSE’s current advice on close contacts meant that children were allowed to continue coming to school.

“I queried with the HSE why they would not be deemed as close contacts considering it was very obvious at least to me that this was a school outbreak as we could have had 10 cases at that stage,” she said.

The Department of Education has been contacted for a statement.

Safeguarding schools

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) said it is to meet with the Department of Education tomorrow to discuss this week’s developments, the level of infection among 5- to 12-year-olds and plans for safeguarding schools to Christmas.

“Schools are doing their best to keep their school communities safe, despite being stripped of public health supports which were instrumental in keeping our schools open safely for most of the last school year,” said John Boyle, INTO general secretary.