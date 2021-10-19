Health Minister admits diagnosis delays are 'not acceptable'

The Minister for Health has said sorting out the waiting lists for children with scoliosis is a top priority and that funding is available.

Speaking in the Dáil last night Stephen Donnelly said the number of patients waiting for diagnostics, including those patients already in treatment, is now at 224,538.

"The figures are stark and I think we can all agree that the figures are unacceptable," Mr Donnelly said.

Mr Donnelly was challenged in the chamber on waiting lists for children with scoliosis by Sinn Féin's David Cullinane, noting Mr Donnelly's predecessor promised action on the issue.

"The current waiting times for children with scoliosis are not acceptable and we cannot accept them," Mr Donnelly replied.

"Things have been greatly exacerbated as we know by Covid and by the cyberattack, but ultimately we can't let that stop the progress that has to be made."

He said he was working closely with the HSE on examining the barriers to progress including staffing and capacity.

"Some of these children have very, very complex cases that need a team of consultants but I think what we have to be very clear on here is that the current situation is not acceptable for these children."

Mr Donnelly said he had a call with parents this week and said that what "the children are going through is unimaginable, and what their parents are going through as a result, is unimaginable".

He said he was working to "sort this", particularly in relation to pre-operative capacity.

"We have to make sure that the multi-disciplinary teams are available because for some of these children, it's not just about having an orthopaedic team ready to go on the day, there's multi-disciplinary teams have to be in place. But rest assured, and for me, I think for all of us in here, this is a top priority and that funding is available."