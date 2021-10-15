HSE chief Paul Reid 'extremely sorry' for delays in scoliosis surgery 

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said he was “extremely sorry” for what has happened to 10-year-old Adam Terry, who touched the nation this week with the story of his struggle with scoliosis.

Earlier this week, Adam and his mother Christine told RTÉ radio that the delay of his scoliosis surgery was impacting everyday life.

Describing his pain, Adam said it was “almost paralysing” and said he feels as though he is “at the bottom of the barrel”.

Adam has been waiting for surgery for more than four years and unfortunately, he is not alone.

According to figures from Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), there were 172 patients on its waiting lists deemed as requiring surgery as of October 1.

Some 110 were waiting for spinal fusion while 62 were waiting for other spinal procedures.

As of October 1, there was a total of 226 spinal procedures performed at Crumlin, Temple Street and Cappagh hospitals.

Former health minister Simon Harris TD said the Taoiseach had spoken directly with Adam’s family.

While minister for health, Mr Harris, along with the CHI, developed a scoliosis waiting list action plan which promised that children would not be waiting more than four months for surgery.

Speaking to RTÉ radio, he said he had made the commitment “in good faith” based on the information given to him by the then head of the HSE.

However, Mr Harris argued that by setting the target, they applied “a level of focus, resource and attention” to the issue “like never before” though he recognised that their work is “far from done”.

I know my successor; Minister [Stephen] Donnelly remains determined now as we prepare waiting list action plans to really make further progress.”

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne, HSE chief executive Paul Reid described Adam’s situation as “heartbreaking”.

Mr Reid said waiting lists across the board were a “systemic and legacy issue” that must be addressed.

Covid-19, in addition to the cyberattack, had impacted all of hospital systems, capacity, and procedures, he said.

In particular, the cyberattack had “big impacts” on CHI.

“They didn’t have access to children’s records and consultants can’t carry out really complex procedures without that.”

Mr Reid said listening to Adam's story was “nothing but heartbreaking”.

“We are extremely sorry for what happened," he said.

He added they are “extremely sorry” for all the patients and their families who are waiting for scoliosis surgery.

Mr Reid said there were a number of actions the HSE is agreeing with CHI Ireland, which has submitted plans to address the issue of waiting lists as we move into 2022.