Lockdowns had 'devastating' effect on sexual abuse survivors

Many survivors of sexual abuse endured mental health problems last year, with One in Four saying that lockdowns had a devastating effect.

In its annual report, launched today, the organisation said the challenges faced by many of those contacting it for support included, in some cases, suicidal ideation.

One in Four's total active clients last year numbered 432, down from 510 the previous year, and included 346 new clients, more than half of whom were male.

It also supported 172 clients through online individual and group psychotherapy and the report said that 51% of clients had been abused in their own families. One in Four undertook 74 assessment meetings last year and said: "Of the people we met at assessment, 30% had attempted suicide at least once in their lives."

It said it was notable how "dramatically their mental health was affected" by the impact of the pandemic, and that long waiting lists for services had also heightened the risk of suicidal thoughts and mental illness.

Writing in the report, Maeve Lewis, One in Four CEO, said: "When the busyness of life suddenly stopped, some survivors began to experience panic attacks, flashbacks, nightmares and suicidal thoughts. They decided for the first time to reach out for help. As a result, our waiting list grew exponentially and we had to take the difficult decision at year end to close it."

At the end of last year there were 98 people on the waiting list for psychotherapy services. The organisation supported 19 families impacted by sexual abuse and also worked with 53 sex offenders in individual and group settings.

According to Maeve Lewis, child sexual abuse is a "shameful secret" that needs to be confronted.

"We face a choice as a society. We can continue to pretend that this is not a problem. We can under-resource services for child and adult survivors. We can live with an overstretched child protection system and a criminal justice system that hurts and re-traumatises vulnerable people. Or we can face the truth together and develop creative and well-resourced responses to ensure that no Irish child is ever sexually abused and that every survivor has access to the services they deserve."

The switch to online therapy worked for many clients, but not all, while the report also noted how many jury trials were also delayed because of the pandemic.

The report also referred to the mandated reporting of allegations of historical abuse and the issues that come with that.

"The majority of notifications we make are determined to be 'unfounded' even though we have no doubt about the veracity of our clients’ accounts. This means that there are many sex offenders who can continue to abuse children with impunity.

It also noted that last year "many of the men and women who reached out were desperate to find a way to get rid of the intrusive thoughts and feelings that had resurfaced from their childhoods. For the most part making the decision to report was a step too far. It has been a stark reminder that many survivors never reach out for support."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can contact:

Samaritans or call 116 123, text 087 2609090 or email jo@samaritans.ie