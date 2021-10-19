Q&A: What can I do from next weekend that I can't do now?

The announcement that many of the sections of society currently closed will reopen should be met with celebration, but instead, confusion abounds — particularly for nightclub representatives who ask how their venues will operate.

So what has been decided? Why? How will it all work?

What has been decided?

Essentially, the Government has decided that the plan laid out in August, which envisaged the reopening of the last aspects of the hospitality, entertainment, and night-time economy sectors will go ahead. That means, from this weekend, sports stadiums can be full, nightclubs can reopen, and restrictions on wedding guest numbers will lift.

What is different?

With an eye on the rising case, hospitalisation, and intensive care unit admission numbers, the Government has attempted to strike a balance between reopening and ensuring the virus stays somewhat controlled. This means Covid passports will continue to be required for indoor hospitality and events; continued social distancing and wearing of face masks; and table service only in hospitality settings (maximum of 10 adults per table, and maximum 15 when children are included).

For indoor live music, drama, live entertainment, and sporting events, the audience should be fully seated, though standing is permitted at your seat. Specific sectoral guidance will be developed for nightclubs setting out appropriate protective measures. This will involve Covid-19 passes, contact tracing data collection, and wearing of face masks, except when eating, drinking, and dancing.

Nphet has told the Government these measures should remain in place until February.

How will it work in nightclubs? Can I dance?

The biggest "anomaly" is in the rules around nightclubs, something which the Taoiseach accepts. However, he said "what traditionally happens at a nightclub will happen". This was somewhat contradicted by his later comments that clubbers will be "offered drinks at their table". Masks are expected to be worn when not drinking, eating, or dancing, and Covid certs will be required for entry. It is hoped that a byproduct of this rule is increased vaccine take-up among younger people.

What else did Nphet say?

While those in Government felt the Nphet advice gave them some wiggle room, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan did warn that restrictions could be reintroduced if the viral profile deteriorates. He said the key to avoiding this would be public buy-in and continued vaccination.

“The Nphet cautions that the re-imposition of public health restrictive measures may be warranted should the application of the above measures not have sufficient effect on the profile of disease,” Dr Holohan wrote.

"In this regard, compliance with basic public health measures by the general public and across sectors will be critical."

He said Nphet concluded that the epidemiological situation had deteriorated and was now "uncertain and precarious", and cautioned against the reopening as first outlined.

What about antigen testing?

Antigen testing will, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said, play a bigger role in reopening across the winter. Mr Varadkar said people will be encouraged to self-test ahead of attending crowded events, while close contacts of confirmed cases will now be sent antigen tests.

Nphet has also recommended that the Rapid Testing Expert Advisory Group be requested to provide a view as to the potential use of voluntary self-testing by asymptomatic individuals who plan to engage in high-risk behaviours and activities, such as going to nightclubs, as well as the potential role and feasibility of rapid testing as a component of the Covid-19 pass for those who cannot be fully vaccinated for medical reasons.

Will there be booster jabs for everyone?

As of Monday, Niac has recommended that a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine be offered to all of those aged 60 to 79 who have completed their primary course with any Covid-19 vaccine. The booster dose should ideally be given six months after the final dose of the original vaccine.

The Government said the Department of Health and the HSE would work to implement these recommendations "as soon as possible".

While further boosters have not been ruled out for healthcare workers or younger ages, this will require further Niac advice.

What about international travel?

Travel can continue as it has been, with one major difference — mandatory hotel and home quarantines will be scrapped.