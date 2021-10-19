ED attendances up 20% on 2019, says hospital group chief says

The chief executive of the Saolta hospital group Tony Canavan has said that attendances at emergency departments in some hospitals are 20% higher than they were in 2019.

It comes as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) highlighted that 416 patients are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.

Some 323 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 93 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The Saolta group, which manages hospitals in Galway city, Sligo, Letterkenny, Ballinasloe, Roscommon and Castlebar, is examining the reasons for the increased attendances, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

While University Hospital Limerick saw the highest numbers waiting for beds (with 55), University Hospital Galway and Letterkenny University Hospital were the next highest.

Galway has 52 people waiting on trollies while Letterkenny has 48.

All of the hospitals were under significant pressure from a staffing perspective, Mr Canavan said with vacancies in every site, particularly for nurses.

The number of Covid patients across the Saolta hospitals had risen from 62 to 90 in the past week, he said and there were two wards where there had been an outbreak of the virus.

This was due to a combination of patients being admitted with the virus and others contracting it while in hospital.

All the appropriate measures were being taken, he said, but it was a feature of Covid-19 that when numbers increased in the community, this resulted in increased hospitalisations and increased cases in hospitals.

Elective surgeries

This had led to the closure of some beds which in turn had led to the cancellation of elective surgeries.

Mr Canavan said that the term elective did not adequately describe the care needed for such patients and it did not mean that the patients were not in pain. Having to cancel such procedures was significant, he said.

The recent rise in Covid cases had taken the system by surprise and added more pressure for hospitals where, in some cases, staff were on Covid related leave.

When asked if booster vaccines for healthcare staff would help the situation, Mr Canavan said that if the decision was made to offer the vaccine to staff then the hospital would be ready to do so quickly.

Yesterday, the head of the HSE called on people to “hit the reset button”.

Paul Reid called anyone who was yet to be vaccinated to get the jab.

“If unvaccinated, you're at higher risk, resulting in a disproportionate impact. Do the right thing.”

Mr Reid also called on vaccinated people to “to do the basics well again”, such as hand washing and social distancing.

As of Tuesday morning, some 473 Covid patients are hospitalised.