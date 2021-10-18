Two-thirds of Covid ICU patients are unvaccinated

Almost two-thirds of the patients with Covid-19 admitted into intensive care between June and October were not fully vaccinated, according to the latest data.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) published an analysis of the ICU admissions of Covid patients between June 27 and October 2.

Of the 258 admissions during this period, 149 were unvaccinated, while 14 had received just one dose out of a two-dose course.

The vaccination status of 13 admissions was unknown, while the remaining ICU patients were fully vaccinated.

Of the 258, 195 had underlying conditions, with the most common being hypertension (80) and chronic heart disease (62).

There were also 12 pregnant women admitted to ICU during this time, eight of whom had underlying conditions, and only one of whom was fully vaccinated.

A further 1,578 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported to health officials on Monday, with the five-day moving average now standing at 1,736.

There were 484 people in hospital with Covid-19, of whom 73 were in intensive care.

Highest figure since March

This is the highest figure since March, however, Monday figures are typically higher than during the rest of week due to fewer discharges over the weekend.

Infectious disease specialist Prof Sam McConkey said the number of people in hospital with the disease was “very shocking and disappointing”.

He said a quarter of the country's ICU beds are now occupied with Covid patients, which “disrupts” the regular care given to other patients.

“That’s not something that’s really a good way to go into wintertime with flu coming," he said.

Anthony Staines, professor of health systems at Dublin City University, and a member of the Independent Science Advisory Group (Isag), said the country cannot defeat the pandemic with vaccines alone.

He said it was “not too late” to enhance public health to help track and trace covid infections, in a bid to reduce the latest surge.

In light of the deteriorating epidemiological situation, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation has called for the “immediate reintroduction” of public-health risk assessments, testing and contact tracing in primary schools, as well as an “urgent review” of the age restriction on the use of face coverings.

The policy on assessments was ceased last month due to virus suppression, a move which the INTO has described as “premature”.

“Despite the fact that outbreaks have continued to occur in schools throughout October, boards of management and school leaders have been stripped of invaluable public-health support,” the union said.

“With concerns being raised about the spread of the virus in our communities, now is the time to raise our shield once more to protect our schools.”

It added: “It is not a sustainable position to expect our schools to operate as normal when infection levels in our communities continue to spiral.”