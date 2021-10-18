'It's not Groundhog Day': Clarity on lifting of Covid restrictions will be given tomorrow, says Taoiseach

'It's not Groundhog Day': Clarity on lifting of Covid restrictions will be given tomorrow, says Taoiseach

Speaking in Sligo, Mr Martin said that he does not accept the characterisation of the speculation around lifting of restrictions on Friday was a repeat of earlier liftings.

Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 14:46
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

The Taoiseach says that this week's uncertainty over Covid restrictions is "not Groundhog Day".

With lobby groups calling for clarity on what the next steps are in Ireland's lifting of restrictions, Mícheál Martin said that things had changed dramatically in the last week.

He said that the challenge posed by the virus was that the situation was always changing.

"It's not Groundhog Day, I don't accept that presentation that has been made because of the fact that the economy has rebounded very significantly and in a very fast way because of the reopening of society that has occurred over the last number of months and that has to be acknowledged. But COVID has many twists and turns. We're witnessing another now at this particular point in time, which will give us pause for reflection."

The Taoiseach said that mask wearing and the continuation of Covid certs were "items on the agenda" for tomorrow's Cabinet meeting.

Mr Martin, however, denied that the Government was wrong to indicate that restrictions would lift on Friday.

"Back then we were on a very good trajectory and indeed up to the last week, public health were positive enough of all the way things were going."

Mr Martin said clarity would be given tomorrow on the next steps.

Public urged to 'hit the reset button' as hospitals battle with Covid surge

